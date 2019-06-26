ATLANTA, GA. --- The Florida Gators are continuing to put themselves in a solid position with multiple four-star defensive backs in Texas.

Along with Jahari Rogers recently having a successful official visit to UF and getting Rivals250 safety Xavion Alford to work on an OV date, Florida is also in the mix for Joshua Eaton.

Eaton, who took his first-ever visit to the Swamp on June 16, included the Gators in his top five a day after his pit stop in Gainesville.

While speaking to GT’s Corey Bender at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, the incoming senior out of Aldine (Texas) broke down his interest in the program.