GatorsTerritory - 5 Gators who raised their stock against Lane Kiffin's Rebels

Fresh off Florida's 51-36 victory over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, GatorsTerritory dishes out five Gators who are currently trending up following Saturday's showing in Oxford. Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts were no-brainer selections for this list, while a true freshman lived up to the recruiting hype after making several key plays in his debut. GT breaks it all down below.

QB Kyle Trask

Trask came into the season with high expectations following his first full offseason as the incumbent starter, but I don’t think anyone could have imagined him accumulating the kind of numbers he did against the Rebels. The Lone Star State native completed 30-of-42 passes and threw for career highs in both yards and touchdowns with 416 and six, respectively. Kyle looked like he had a firm grasp of the offense. He made good decisions with the ball, delivered accurate passes and showed the country why he should be in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts is widely considered the nation's best returning tight end, so it’s kind of hard to boost your stock from that. However, when after tying the school record set by Gator legends Ike Hilliard and Jack Jackson for touchdown catches in a game, you can't keep him off this list. A former Under Armour All-American, Pitts hauled in eight catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns, just one score shy of his overall total from last season. If he continues to manufacture performances like this, it will be difficult to keep the John Mackey Award away from him.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

ATH Kadarius Toney

Many people, including myself, were skeptical of how Toney was going to be used this season and if he could become a legitimate threat at wide receiver. But I liked what I saw Saturday. Toney finished the game with over 100 yards of total offense, but the most impressive part of his game was what he didn’t do. He has become a fan favorite because of the highlight plays he can produce due to his ability to make people miss, but sometimes he tries to do too much and has been labeled as a “boom or bust” player over the course of his career. Against the Rebels, Toney didn’t mess around when he got the ball. He made one cut, got up-field and tacked on extra yardage because of it. RELATED: Toney more involved on offense, eclipses 100 total yards

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

DL Gervon Dexter

Entering this season, we didn’t quite know how much we were going to see Dexter as a true freshman. But with two-year starter Kyree Campbell unavailable at defensive tackle, the former five-star prospect certainly made his presence felt early in his Gator debut. Dexter made a couple key plays that helped UF get off the field, including intercepting a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Brenton Cox Jr. The Lake Wales native checks in with an intriguing blend of power and size for someone who is just one game into their collegiate career.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

