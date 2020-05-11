Four Gators earned All-SEC honors in 2019, including the first team-trio of C.J. Henderson, Jonathan Greenard and Kyle Pitts. Florida linebacker David Reese II was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team. The only returning player is Pitts, who led the team last year with 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. The SEC’s No. 1 tight end can become a two-time first team selection next season. Here are five more players who could potentially earn All-SEC honors in 2020.

QB Kyle Trask

Like Pitts, Trask is the top returning SEC player at his position. Last season he ranked second in the league behind LSU’s Joe Burrow in passing yards per game (245.1), ahead of Texas A&M Kellen Monds (222.8), USC’s Ryan Hilinski (214.3) and Auburn’s Bo Nix (195.5). Trask also threw for more touchdowns (25) than the aforementioned quarterbacks, as well as UGA’s Jake Fromm (24). Fromm’s replacement, Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, averaged 239.0 YPG with 26 TD passes. Trask had fewer interceptions (7) than Newman (11) and a better QB rating. Trask lost four senior receivers and his starting running back from 2019, but still has enough weapons for another big year.

Gators WR Trevon Grimes caught one of his three touchdowns last season against South Carolina. (© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Trevon Grimes

Say hello to the new go-to target for Trask in 2020. With seniors Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland off to the NFL, Grimes is the now No. 1 WR for the Gators on the outside and will have a lot more balls thrown his way. Jefferson and Cleveland combined for 74 catches last year, with Grimes making 33 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns. The Ohio State transfer finished second on the team in yards per reception (14.9), including a career-long 66-yard catch against Vanderbilt. His big-play potential will be on full display this season, and more than a dozen of the SEC’s top receivers are gone from 2019.

UF's Mohamoud Diabate made 18 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries last season. (USA TODAY SPORTS, Kim Klement)

LB Mohamoud Diabate

Diabate also had a big performance in the Vanderbilt game, tallying career-highs in tackles (4), sacks (3.0) and forced fumbles (1.0) to earn SEC Freshman of the Week. He made one start as a true freshman and played three different spots — middle linebacker, outside linebacker and Buck. Diabate could take over for Reese inside or replace Greenard at the Buck position, where Khris Bogle, Brenton Cox Jr. and Jeremiah Moon may also start. Regardless of where Diabate lines up, the former Rivals100 member will be a full-time starter in 2020 and should have more games like the one he had against Vandy.

Florida's Kaiir Elam finished 2019 as one of just two true freshmen in the SEC with at least three interceptions. (© Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY SPORTS)

CB Kaiir Elam

Elam made five starts as a true freshman, including the Orange Bowl. With C.J. Henderson skipping the game, Elam stepped in for the first-round corner and showed that he’s next up at DBU. The former Rivals100 member made an impressive fourth-quarter pick to seal Florida’s win over Virginia. Elam was named to the Coaches Freshman All-SEC Team after finishing with 11 tackles, three interceptions and four pass defections, tied for second-most on the team. With Trey Dean making the move to safety, Elam is expected to fill the void left by Henderson and start opposite Marco Wilson.

Evan McPherson holds the highest field goal percentage among UF kickers with at least 35 career attempts. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

K Evan McPherson