So how does the scholarship chart look like after we add the 2020 class, Florida's latest transfer commit, and remove the seniors, Krull and Franks?

The Gators are set to lose over a dozen seniors and have already lost two players early, after Feleipe Franks and Lucas Krull entered the NCAA Transfer portal on Monday.

The chart above also adds in Wardrick Wilson, who is expected to be on campus in January, and the chart is adjusted to factor who is set to redshirt after this season.

We broke down the redshirt numbers prior to the final regular season game, and with Ethan White playing in his fifth game, he joins Khris Bogle, Mohamound Diabate, Kaiir Elam, Keon Zipperer, Jaydon Hill and Chester Kimbrough as the players that have burned their redshirt this year.

The rest of the freshman class will now redshirt:

LB Tyron Hopper -3 games

LB Jesiah Pierre - 2 games

RB Nay’Quan Wright - 3 games

WR Trent Whittemore - 2 games

WR Dionte Marks - 2 games

OL Kingsley Eguakun - 2 games

OL Michael Tarquin - 2 games

DL Lloyd Summerall - 2 games

OL Riley Simonds - 1 game

WR Ja’Markis Weston - 1 game

DL Jaelin Humphries - 1 game

OL William Harrod- 1 game

So what do these numbers mean?

The Gators are allowed 85 scholarship athletes at one time on campus. After removing Franks, Krull, and the seniors, Florida will have 61 scholarship athletes currently in Gainesville, which means technically there are 24 open spots at this time. However, GT is expecting a few players to not only research the possibility of entering the NFL draft, but we also expect some movement in the transfer portal - so this number should increase.

The Gators are allowed to count back five early enrollees to the previous class, so at this time Florida's class could reach 29 this cycle.

Florida currently sits at 21 commits in the 2020 class, and we expect that number to increase to at least 25 or 26, so that the Gators can have some wiggle room to add a few transfers in the portal. Florida has already added Jordan Pouncey as a transfer and added Wilson to this year's cycle. Thus UF now sits at 23 for the 2020 class and should have six open spots for both high school prospects and any prospect UF wants to bring in from the transfer portal.

The Gators staff is on the road this week to checking in on the their top targets that they hope will fill those holes. Make sure to stay in the loop on where the coaches are on our insider boards!



