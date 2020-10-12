A bunch of schools coming after 2022 CB Earl Little
Earl Little is just getting into the serious part of his recruiting process and already a lot of national power programs are involved.The list is long for the 2022 four-star cornerback from Plantat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news