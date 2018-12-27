ATLANTA -- Underclassmen have less than 20 days to decide if they will forgo their senior season and enter the NFL draft.

For Florida, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the only junior to announce his intentions of skipping his senior season, however, he is very likely not the last.

As all eyes remain on the Gators' talented pass rusher, Jachai Polite, who has yet to make a decision, two offensive playmakers are also considering their options.

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Van Jefferson, however, are not making any decisions until after Saturday.

Jefferson made an impact this season after transferring to Florida this spring. The wide receiver led the team in the air, catching 31 passes for 439 yards and six touchdowns.

"I don't know," said Jefferson about his decision. "We're gonna see after the bowl game and things like that but I don't wanna get in too much to that...but I gotta an idea of what I want to do."

Meanwhile Scarlett has also been a huge contributor on the ground for Dan Mullen's side this year. The junior back rushed for 717 yards and four touchdowns on 122 carries.

"I haven’t really been too focused on that," added Scarlett. " I was trying to wait until the end of the season.”

According to Scarlett, he has not received any feedback from the NFL advisory board and is only focused on performing well with his teammates against Michigan this weekend.

"Probably after this game," Scarlett said about when he will make up his time. "I’ll make some decisions, talk to my parents.”

Stay with Gators Territory as we follow up on these decisions the days following the Peach Bowl.



