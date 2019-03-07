"We expect a decision by the end of this week," Stricklin tweeted to a fan. "Awaiting word from the NCAA."

Late last week, Florida, Miami, ESPN, Florida Citrus Sports and the College Football 150th Anniversary Organization released a join statement confirming that the season opener between the Gators and the Hurricanes could move up one week from Aug. 31 to Aug. 24.

"This is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida," the statement read. "In January, a waiver was submitted to the NCAA seeking approval to move the game under this premise. Both schools, along with ESPN, College Football 150th Anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted. A decision is anticipated shortly."

The game will still be held in Orlando's Camping World Stadium regardless of when it is played. The Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday that the Miami, Florida game is expected be a night game no matter the date.



Stricklin has taken some hits from fans for the late notice.