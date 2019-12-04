On Tuesday, St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Derek Wingo received his coveted fifth star, with fellow Gators pledge Gervon Dexter making his way back into the Rivals100 in the updated rankings. The release of the new Rivals250 on Wednesday features a half-dozen more UF commits, with Anthony Richardson cracking the list for the first time. Check out the piece below for GatorsTerritory's full breakdown of where each future Gator landed in the updated rankings. Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

New entries in the Rivals250

For the first time as a high school football prospect, dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson is a member of the Rivals250 and checks in at No. 195 in the nation. This is a pretty significant leap as Richardson had previously checked in as a three-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals Rankings. Even more impressive is the fact that the Gainesville (Fla.) native missed the final four games of his senior campaign. Prior to his injury, however, Richardson was manufacturing a stellar final season with Eastside High School. In just over five games of play, he passed for 1,398 yards, eight touchdowns, had just one interception and completed 65% of his passes. Richardson also rushed for 151 total yards and seven touchdowns. Richardson is slated to sign on Dec. 18 and is expected to enroll next month as well.



After falling out of the Rivals250 in the previous rankings update, Ja'Quavion Fraziars has made his way back into the club and currently assumes the No. 230 spot overall. Fraziars put together several 100-yard receiving games and also had a few multi-touchdown outings as well in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder showed off his reliable hands as Dunnellon's primary target, displayed his ability to block opposing DBs on the perimeter and was a big-play threat despite not being known for his speed. The Gators are excited to get Fraziars on board as they are losing at least four wideouts after this season, but will have to wait until May to get him on campus. Fraziars did tell GT earlier this week that he will be studying Florida's playbook during his baseball season so he is prepared once he enrolls in Summer A.



A pair of UF commits — Jahari Rogers and Rashad Torrence — kept their place in the Rivals250, but received some noteworthy bumps. Rogers moved up 14 spots to No. 148, while Torrence made a major leap as he jumped 42 spots to No. 186 in the nation. During our "Tracking the Future Gators" piece this fall, Rogers didn't record eye-popping numbers on a weekly basis, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. The Lone Star State DB was rarely thrown at in games and when he was in a position to make a play, he took advantage of those opportunities with pass breakups or interceptions. With Torrence, the 6-foot, 195-pounder has been a tackling machine for Marietta (11-2), which will play Parkview in the Class 7A Semifinals on Friday. In 13 games, Torrence has piled up 108 total tackles (90 solo), four tackles for loss and has one interception. He's also recorded seven pass deflections and caused a couple of fumbles. Check out Rivals' recruiting analyst Chad Simmons' breakdown of Torrence's skill set HERE and click on the video at the bottom of the page to view his senior season highlights.