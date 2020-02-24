Florida's junior day on March 7 will feature appearances from roughly a couple of dozen Sunshine State underclassmen, but Dan Mullen's staff will welcome several out-of-state targets on campus as well.

Included on their expected list of visitors are multiple four-star juniors out of Alabama: Jeremiah Williams, Kamari Lassiter and Tim Keenan III.

UF recently dished out an offer to Lassiter just over a week ago, with Christian Robinson being the one to deliver the good news to him.

The top-20 cornerback on Rivals spoke with GatorsTerritory about his upcoming visit to Gainesville, which will mark his first time checking out the Swamp.

"Really, what it all boils down to, I just want to see the football and academic aspects of it," Lassiter said. "I want to build a relationship with the coaches and get to see a point-of-view from some of the players how life is at UF.