Andrew Nembhard has decided to return to Florida. The point guard made the announcement on Wednesday via his twitter account.

"Super excited to return to come back and play with my brothers and for Gator Nation," Nembhard wrote.

The NCAA allows basketball players to work with an agent, go through the process and work out with teams, but still return to college basketball.

And after going through the process the Gators rising sophomore decided to return.

On Tuesday, Florida head coach Mike White was unsure of Nembhard's status.

"I had a long conversation with his father yesterday. Andrew's in a really good place. He's got a lot of informative feedback and tomorrow will put some closure to a decision," said White at the SEC spring meetings.