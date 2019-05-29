Andrew Nembhard will return for his second season at Florida
Andrew Nembhard has decided to return to Florida. The point guard made the announcement on Wednesday via his twitter account.
"Super excited to return to come back and play with my brothers and for Gator Nation," Nembhard wrote.
The NCAA allows basketball players to work with an agent, go through the process and work out with teams, but still return to college basketball.
And after going through the process the Gators rising sophomore decided to return.
On Tuesday, Florida head coach Mike White was unsure of Nembhard's status.
"I had a long conversation with his father yesterday. Andrew's in a really good place. He's got a lot of informative feedback and tomorrow will put some closure to a decision," said White at the SEC spring meetings.
Super excited to come back and play with my brothers and for Gator Nation!🐊 #year2 pic.twitter.com/czL4lUJ6uD— Andrew Nembhard (@AndrewNembhard) May 29, 2019
In his freshman campaign, Nembhard averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. White told reporters that he would be "excited' to have the Canadian back in Gainesville prior to the news.
"He went into it two feet in, and I think that's the only way to do it," added White about Nembhard's approach to the process. "That would be what I would recommend to him and I did. But he's pursuing it, and if he decides to pull out, he pulls out.
"I've heard from several people he's had a really good spring, not surprisingly. He's had good individual workouts, he's spent a lot of time in the gym himself and with other people that have helped him with his development, some with our staff, of course, when he's in town. He's still doing a good job academically and we continue to get positive feedback. People like him. He's a great player."
A Sophomore...Our PG, @AndrewNembhard#GatorsHoop pic.twitter.com/1S6NoAUhKd— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) May 29, 2019