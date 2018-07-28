"I like it here," Anthony Richardson told Gators Territory after visiting Florida twice in three days back in June. "The coaches, the players, it's nice. It is why I keep coming back."

Well it seems like Richardson just could not say goodbye to Florida. Richardson told Gators Territory of his decision stay home on Saturday after the three-star quarterback out of Gainesville, Fla. made his commitment to the Gators.

The Eastside signal caller has made several trips to the Swamp the last few months, attending several camps in June and more recently attending the Gators' 'Friday Night Lights' camp on Friday.

"They just always show me a lot of love," said Richardson. "They just have been talking to me and staying in touch with me the whole time .I feel like home [at Florida]."

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder has spent a lot of time with Florida head coach Dan Mullen during his visits, including on his most recent visit to UF.

"I have a couple of times sat down with Dan Mullen," said Richardson. "He is telling me how much he likes me and how much of a good quarterback I am. I don't let it get to my head, I just try to work harder."

Mullen is one of the main reasons Florida has always been high on Richardson's radar. The dual-threat quarterback feels like he is the perfect athlete to run Mullen's offense.

"I feel like it fits my style of play - the passing part and most of all the running part," he said. "Coach Mullen just the way he coaches and his past work with previous quarterbacks stands out...The way Johnson coaches, I feel like that it would work for me."

In a previous interview with GT, Richardson compared his game to Mullen's former signal caller at MSU.

"I've seen Dak Prescott and I think I mimic his game pretty well, so I think I would fit pretty well into the Gators offense," he said. "I feel like he can work with me and possibly change me into a better quarterback."

With his decision out of the way, Richardson is now focused on his upcoming season with Eastside.

"The thing I'm looking forward the most this year is getting to the playoffs. I haven't been to the playoffs in my high school career."

Richardson is the third commitment in Florida's 2020 class, second under Dan Mullen. He joins three-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG defensive end Josh Griffis and four-star Clearwater (Fla.) Super Collegiate Academy athlete Keyvonne Lee.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory as we continue to follow this developing story.

