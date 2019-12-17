One signed letter of intent has already been faxed to Gainesville, with Australian punter Jeremy Crawshaw now officially teamed up with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

There is a 16-hour time difference between Australia and the state of Florida, allowing Crawshaw to put the pen to the paper on Tuesday instead.

The majority of UF's class is expected to sign this week as well, but much of the fan base's focus is currently directed towards a stable of top targets.

*** CLICK HERE for the latest intel on Timothy Smith, Donell Harris, Clyde Pinder, Sam Brown and more!

Not a member of GatorsTerritory?

Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!