A day prior to welcoming a star-studded list of prospects on campus for their junior day event, Florida played host to a talented group of underclassmen from the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team.

Making the trek up to Gainesville on Friday were priority targets Bryce Langston and Mario Williams, as well as UF pledges Brashard Smith and Trevonte Rucker.

For Smith and Rucker, it marked their first time checking out the Swamp since committing to the Gators earlier this year.

Smith, who joined Florida’s 2021 class on Jan. 8, recapped his trip to the school with GatorsTerritory.

"I thought it was fun," Smith said. "Got to talking with the coaches. [Coach Gonzales] just said he's excited I'm here. It wasn't really nothing football-wise."