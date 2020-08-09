Jason Marshall Jr. is staying in the state of Florida for college, but not to play for the Hurricanes.

UF pulled off a major recruiting upset Sunday, beating out Miami and Alabama for the Rivals100 cornerback.

"I would just say how they recruit," Marshall told Gators Territory when asked what stood out about Florida. "How Dan Mullen, he ingratiates himself with his players' recruitments and the players there. Basically how they go about their program."

He announced his decision on Twitter, making a surprise pledge to the Gators after all 14 FutureCast predictions since Aug. 1 had been for the Hurricanes. They’ve landed a pair of Marshall’s teammates in the last two weeks, with four-star WR Brashard Smith and five-star DT Leonard Taylor joining longtime UM pledge Savion Collins to give the ’Canes three Miami Palmetto players in their 2021 class.

But Marshall spurned his hometown team and the Crimson Tide, who had been viewed as the biggest threat to the in-state schools. LSU and Oregon were the other finalists, and his offer sheet of more than two dozen schools included Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State.