Chance to play at home special for two Gators

If you're over the age of 30 the following quote may need to come with a trigger warning.

When asked what his first memory in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was, Gainesville native Trent Whittemore replied,

"2011, Playing Furman. Jon Brantley was the quarterback," I had watched a ton of games before that. Huge Florida everything fan — baseball, basketball. Preston Tucker was my guy in baseball. Cory Brewer in basketball. I can go way back.”

Apparently "way back" is now not to distant memories for most reading this, but that's enough making most of our readership feel old.

For many young athletes coming to Florida is a business decision. It's the flagship university in the state of Florida with one of the most prestigious degrees and an incredible network of alumni all throughout the country. It's also one of the best football programs that has a track record of taking young men and sending them to the NFL. For Trent Whittemore and Anthony Richardson, attending Florida meant more than that. It meant playing for their hometown team. It meant playing in front of family and friends. It meant being an inspiration to the youth in the community that raised them.

Richardson's roots aren't as deep as Whittemore's. The redshirt freshman quarterback was born in Miami and only moved to Gainesville when he was around 10 years old. He took a very diplomatic approach when he was asked who he grew up rooting for.

“I was just a football fan," Richardson said with a smile. "I just love football and I just love watching football.”

Richardson committed to Florida for family and community.

"It’s a blessing. Not only because my family is super close and they come to games and watch just from around the corner. But it's a blessing because I'm being a role model to the young people in the generation in Gainesville and letting them know that anything is possible and that they can go anywhere that they want to go," he said. "So it’s just a blessing, you know, truly blessed.”

Richardson has taken it upon himself to be a frequent face in the community. He's regularly at parks or working with kids in camp. He wants to not just be the person wearing a helmet that they see on television. He wants to be someone they feel a personal connection with.

"Growing up, I always looked up to people, but I didn't feel like I had a way to get in contact with them," Richardson said. "So I try to just be around a lot of younger generation, interact with them, just running around with them at football camps or training with them, they’re sometimes out there, just doing flips and stuff with them, just interacting with them and just having an impact in their life.”

Whittemore's family is more tied to Gainesville and to the University of Florida. His mother, formerly Missy Aggertt, played volleyball for Florida in the mid-1990s. His father, Mark, played for Bucholz High School before attending college at UCF. Mark returned home to coach at Bucholz, becoming the head coach in 2012. Whittemore's older brother played at Troy, while his younger brother — a junior — plays at Bucholz and holds an offer for the Gators.

Whittemore remembers sitting in the stands as a kid and he remembers sitting in the south end zone as a recruit. Nothing could compare to the first time running out of the tunnel with his own uniform, the ones he grew up watching.

"It was incredible coming out of the tunnel. I've stood, you know, on the little recruit-seat area for a couple years and then in the stands before that," he said. "So, it was crazy, you know, coming out of the tunnel there's 90,000 going wild, just an experience. And like I said, the first couple of times it's such a 'wow' factor."

Whittemore was coming on last season in a crowded receiver room until an injury took more than half of his season. Whittemore suffered a broken rip, which punctured his lung.

"Everything was tough for the first couple of weeks and then when you come back to playing football there's unexpected falls on the ground, somebody jabs you in your ribs incidentally, or whatever it is," Whittemore said. "So, it was just tough when I first came back just to get out there and not be bothered by it, but I'm 100% right now and I'm moving forward from it so no worries there."

Now he's back and he's had an incredible fall camp. Whittemore is expected to have a big season for the Gators, in front of his family and friends.

Richardson is the backup quarterback, taking everything day by day. He, too, will have a role to play this season behind Emory Jones.

The Gainesville duo goes back to their high school days, even if Richardson would like to forget the 51-0 Bucholz win over Gainesville High School that first meeting. Now they share the field and the two Gainesville natives have the biggest cheering section in the stadium.

For many, being a Gator is just the next step. For Whittemore and Richardson, there's a bigger calling.



