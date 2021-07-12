Christian Scott drafted 142nd by New York Mets

Christian Scott became the fourth Florida Gator selected in the 2021 MLB Draft when the New York Mets took him 142nd overall in the fifth round.

Scott was a key piece of the Gators' bullpen in 2021. The third-year righty led the team with 26 appearances and posted a 3.06 ERA over 53 innings of work. Scott finished with a 4-2 record while striking out 51 batters to just 9 walks. His .230 batting average against was second on the team to Jack Leftwich with pitchers who threw at least 20 innings.

Overall, Scott made 55 appearances including five starts over three seasons in Gainesville. During that time, he accumulated a 12-5 record to go with a 3.72 ERA and three saves. Scott struck out 111 batters over 121 career frames for the Gators.

The slotted value for the 142nd pick is $386,600.