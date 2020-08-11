Corey Collier Jr. is the latest recruit to commit to Florida with a Chucky doll, a tradition started by former UF defensive tackle Dominique Easley.

In a two-part series, Gators Territory looks at how the horror movie character made its way to Gainesville and has become a staple of the Gators football program.

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

During the 2011 offseason, Florida defensive lineman Dominique Easley hit up Walmart and bought all the Chucky horror movies.

His favorite one is Child’s Play 3.

“I’ve loved it since I was in high school,” said Easley, the former five-star recruit from Staten Island. “One week I just got all the movies and started binge watching them. The mother of my kids, who was my girlfriend at the time, that’s how she got the idea.”

For his 19th birthday, she bought Easley a Chucky doll from Hot Topic in the Oaks Mall. She gave it to him as a joke, but the doll turned into his personal sidekick.

“She just thought it was funny and she knew I liked the movies,” Easley said. “Then I started carrying it places and I was doing it to mess around, to be honest. And it really just became a thing.”

Chucky’s first appearance at Gator Walk that season came against Alabama in Week 4. Easley said teammates called him “crazy” at first, while his coaches laughed it off.

But they also let him have his fun.

“They knew who I was. They knew how I was,” Easley said of the staff’s reaction. “Back then, everybody knew I used to do kind of out-of-the-box things. I didn’t really do the norm.”

Easley even developed a pre-game ritual with the doll.

“Before I went out, I always made sure it was sitting up a certain way in my locker with his knife in his hands,” he said. “Whenever I came back, it had to be sitting the same way.”

Chucky eventually grew on the UF players. Whenever Easley would get angry, they would give him his doll to “clear up the day.” He also went missing on a few occasions.

“They started taking it to mess with me,” Easley said. “The first person to do it was Leon Orr. I think he stole his shoes.”

Over time, however, Chucky became a team staple. Fans looked forward to seeing the doll, and it even traveled with the Gators for road games.

“One time I forgot it, so they went and got him and met me at the airport. That was the moment I realized everybody took it seriously,” Easley said. “When I started bringing it to Gator Walk, the kids liked it. Everybody started loving it, honestly. It was crazy.”