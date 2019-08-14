GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jacob Copeland's career at Florida did not start the way he wanted.

Copeland did manage to earn some playing time his freshman season. He featured in three games at both receiver and special teams, finishing with one catch for 16 yards and one kick return for 26 yards.

But it was not the way he would have imagined his first season as a Gator.

Last season a knee injury sidelined the receiver for preseason camp and then most of the 2018 season. Then, this spring, a quad injury sidelined Copeland again.

However, the wide out did not allow those injuries to hinder his development.

"The one thing I will tell you that he’s done a great job, not a good job, a great job, is learning," Florida receivers coach Billy Gonzales told the media back in the spring. "Some guys when they get hurt.. they drift away and they don’t always focus into the learning curve. I’ll tell you what. He’s done a fabulous job."

"He's a guy that's worked his tail off," said Lucas Krull. "Obviously real frustrated last year with the injuries, but he's stayed healthy, really kept his head down and worked hard."

"Jacob is not the guy who is sad or anything," fellow receiver Josh Hammond told reporters on Tuesday. "He was just waiting and eager to get back on the field."

"He's getting there. He's getting along," said Trevon Grimes about Copeland's camp performance. "He's learning the offense quick, very quick, very fast. Faster than I did."

Copeland did not learn the offense by magic. He hustled. He studied. He grew up.

"He definitely matured," said Hammond. "He has talked to us a lot and helped him get through it... told him when his time came that he had to be ready to make plays."

Copeland has a certain set of skills that allows him to be a versatile weapon for Florida. Not only does he have the physical size, he also can put his foot on the accelerator when he needs to take off.

"I think he’s probably the strongest receiver—him and Freddie [Swain]," said Jefferson. "I think Jacob might got the edge. But Jacob is strong man. He has a lot of ability. He’s fast, he’s strong. He can take handoffs, he can catch passes so I think he’s gonna do a variety of things for us this season.”

"I think Jacob is an extraordinary playmaker for us because he is so versatile," said Pitts. "He is fast, strong. I think he is the strongest receiver we have. He is a freak of nature."

"You just see the way how fast he is, the way he cuts in and out of his routes and the way he, especially the way I love, is he explodes up to get the ball," said Krull. "He can jump through the roof, so it's kind of fun to watch."

"He's one of the most electric players, probably, on the team, as well as KT [Kadarius Toney]," said Grimes.

"It will be good to have both of them instead of just KT to give that electric spark to us when we need it," said Hammond. "I say KT is more joy stickish as far as shaking people but Jacob is 'peew.' and he will take it where needs to go. I think that is the biggest thing with Jacob , when he clicks and when he starts going, he is gone. He is fast. He turns on quick when he needs to."

He is 100 percent healthy. It's his time now and Copeland is taking every opportunity to showcase why he deserves playing time this season.

"He's having a great camp, a phenomenal camp," said Grimes. "He's going out there, he's made plays, probably, every practice and he's just an overall phenomenal receiver."

"Cope's special," said Krull.

"He's going to be a star," said Grimes.



