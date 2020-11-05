The Florida-Georgia game Saturday will be personal for Brenton Cox Jr.

The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at UGA, but left the program prior to last season and sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. He’s now starting for the Gators, ranking second in tackles (21) with a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss.

Cox recorded his first career fumble recovery last Saturday against Missouri. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said it’s not aggravating to see his former player in orange and blue.

“It's a choice and decision that each kid has to make,” Smart said Wednesday. “Brenton's playing really well. He's an explosive pass-rusher, really good player like he was coming out of high school. He plays really hard. He's hard to block. Todd [Grantham] does a good job of putting him in situations where he gets to rush.

“What he's really good at is rushing the passer like all the Florida guys they've had over the past. They've always had the really good edge-rushing type guys. He's playing really well for them. He's playing physical. He'll create some issues for us Saturday and we've got to do a good job knowing where he’s at.”

During the transfer process, Florida coach Dan Mullen said he was impressed with his evaluation of Cox and didn’t hesitant to take him once he hit the portal. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher has been as advertised in Gainesville and earned the No. 1 jersey before ever playing a down at UF.

“Brenton’s done a great job for us,” Mullen said. “I think he’s been SEC academic honor roll every semester since he’s been here. He’s been a great student-athlete, takes care of his business in the classroom, done a great job that way. Unfortunately for him last year not getting the waiver, he ended up being on the scout team.

“Had a great attitude, worked his tail off and all the work he put in last year not being able to play is showing this year with his performance. Obviously missing spring practice when you’re going to be a first-year starter doesn’t help, but he’s overcome that and done a great job for us.”

In early October, Cox told Gators Territory he couldn’t wait to play the Bulldogs in Jacksonville and get the W, adding that the game will “definitely be personal.” Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham spoke to him this week about keeping his emotions in check when he faces his old team.

“We talked about that,” Grantham said. “He’s a guy we’re obviously very happy to have in our program. He’s doing well academically. He’s on track to be able to get his degree. He’s a guy that has developed every week as we went along. It’s a great opportunity for him to be here. What he and I talked about is, ‘You just got to understand that things always happen for a reason and this is the situation you are in.’

“The most important thing is as you play with your effort and your intention and all of that, there’s a certain amount of focus. You have to be able to finish and do your job. You can’t be reckless in your approach. There’s a fine line in being aggressive and physical and not reckless. I certainly expect him to be a guy that plays to his ability and executes the things he needs to do to be successful.”