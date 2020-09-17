Brenton Cox Jr. is one of the most highly anticipated players to suit up for the Gators in recent years.

The former five-star recruit transferred to Florida last August after spending his freshman season at Georgia. He wowed teammates his first week in Gainesville, with players raving about his get-off and pass rush moves.

“He’s phenomenal,” receiver Trevon Grimes said of Cox at the time. “He actually has some move that I’ve never seen before.”

Cox had to sit out last year due to NCAA transfer rules, but continued to generate buzz with his impressive play in practice. The suspense for his debut was heightened last month when he revealed his jersey number for the 2020 season.

“Anxious to represent the #UnoFam this season!” Cox tweeted after revealing the news on social media.

The No. 1 jersey has a rich history at UF, with elite players such as Percy Harvin, Reggie Nelson and Keiwan Ratliff donning the number. Gators coach Dan Mullen didn’t assign it to anyone prior to his first season.

"You've got to be a baller to be No. 1,” Mullen said in May 2018. “I don't know if anybody's done enough.”

That changed last fall, with Mullen awarding the number to cornerback C.J. Henderson and wide receiver Kadarius Toney. They were the first players to wear it since Vernon Hargreaves III in 2015.

Hargreaves started out with 16 as a freshman, but received No. 1 after just one game. Harvin even wore No. 8 for a whole season before he became numero uno.

So how did Cox pull this coveted and prestigious jersey before ever playing a down at Florida?

“Well, there’s a lot of things you do within our program,” defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. “It’s not always about on the field.”

For Cox, the work he put in off the field — particularly in the classroom — allowed him to make the switch from No. 6. Mullen said his GPA has been above 3.0 every semester.

“It’s about your grades,” Grantham said. “I’ve been really pleased with the guy’s attitude in the classroom. He takes care of his business, has a really high GPA and has worked his tail off to be in the position he is now.

“You really pull for guys like that when they put that much into it. And generally speaking, the all-in investment — and what I mean by all-in is from an academic, academic and social standpoint — those are the kind of things that allow you to get that kind of number.”

“Brenton is great,” added linebacker Jeremiah Moon. “He comes with his hard hat to work every day, so that's what he did (to earn No. 1). He came, he put his head down, learned what he had to learn and performed. That's all you have to do.”