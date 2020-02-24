OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

Eight gators are participating in the NFL Combine this week: CJ Henderson, Jabari Zuniga, Jon Greenard, Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Lamical Perine and Tommy Townsend.

Gators Territory is keeping tabs on how these Gators are doing in Indianapolis and we will update this story as each day passes.

