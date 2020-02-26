News More News
Daily Blog: Gators at the NFL Combine [updated Weds. A.M.]

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@JacquieFran_

Eight gators are participating in the NFL Combine this week: CJ Henderson, Jabari Zuniga, Jon Greenard, Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Lamical Perine and Tommy Townsend.

Gators Territory is keeping tabs on how these Gators are doing in Indianapolis and we will update this story as each day passes.

**Measurements provided by NFL reporter for Yahoo Charles Robinson**

Feb. 26

DL Measurements

DE Jabari Zuniga

Height: 6-3 3/8

Weight: 264

Hand: 10 3/8

Arm: 32 7/8

Wingspan: 79

DE Jonathan Greenard

Height: 6-3 3/8

Weight: 263

Hand: 9 2/8

Arm: 34 7/8

Wingspan: 81 2/8

Feb. 25

Gator meets with NFL Teams

According to wide receiver Van Jefferson, he has met with several NFL Teams including the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

RB Measurements

Lamical Perine

Height: 5-10 6/8

Weight: 216

Hand: 10 2/8

Arm: 31 5/8

Wingspan: 76 3/8

P Measurements

Tommy Townsend

Height: 6-1 3/8

Weight: 191 Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 32 1/8

Wingspan: 76 4/8

Feb. 24

WR Measurements

Tyrie Cleveland

Height: 6-2 3/8

Weight: 209

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 32 7/8

Wingspan: 78

Van Jefferson

Height: 6-1 4/8

Weight: 200

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 32 6/8

Wingspan: 77 1/8

Freddie Swain

Height: 6-0 2/8

Weight: 197

Hand: 9

Arm: 30 5/8

Wingspan: 74 3/8

