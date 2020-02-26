Daily Blog: Gators at the NFL Combine [updated Weds. A.M.]
Eight gators are participating in the NFL Combine this week: CJ Henderson, Jabari Zuniga, Jon Greenard, Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Lamical Perine and Tommy Townsend.
Gators Territory is keeping tabs on how these Gators are doing in Indianapolis and we will update this story as each day passes.
**Measurements provided by NFL reporter for Yahoo Charles Robinson**
Feb. 26
DL Measurements
DE Jabari Zuniga
Height: 6-3 3/8
Weight: 264
Hand: 10 3/8
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 79
DE Jonathan Greenard
Height: 6-3 3/8
Weight: 263
Hand: 9 2/8
Arm: 34 7/8
Wingspan: 81 2/8
Feb. 25
Gator meets with NFL Teams
According to wide receiver Van Jefferson, he has met with several NFL Teams including the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.
#Florida WR Van Jefferson said he met with the #Chiefs at the Senior Bowl.— Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) February 25, 2020
Florida WR Van Jefferson says he’s had an informal meeting with the #Bears at the Combine. He went to the same HS as current #Bears WR @AllenRobinson. Says he would love to play alongside Robinson.— Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) February 25, 2020
RB Measurements
Lamical Perine
Height: 5-10 6/8
Weight: 216
Hand: 10 2/8
Arm: 31 5/8
Wingspan: 76 3/8
P Measurements
Tommy Townsend
Height: 6-1 3/8
Weight: 191 Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 32 1/8
Wingspan: 76 4/8
Feb. 24
WR Measurements
Tyrie Cleveland
Height: 6-2 3/8
Weight: 209
Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 78
Van Jefferson
Height: 6-1 4/8
Weight: 200
Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 32 6/8
Wingspan: 77 1/8
Freddie Swain
Height: 6-0 2/8
Weight: 197
Hand: 9
Arm: 30 5/8
Wingspan: 74 3/8