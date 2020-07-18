GatorsTerritory - Donovan McMillon finds no reason to wait, joins forces with the Gators

This marks UF's fourth commitment in the past four and a half weeks. Interestingly enough, all of these recent pledges for the Gators have come from defensive backs.

On Saturday, McMillon announced he will be teaming up with the Florida Gators at the next level, picking them over Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. Although he is a three-star prospect, McMillon's offer sheet features those handful of schools, as well as four dozen additional programs.

Make it commitment No. 20 in the 2021 class for Dan Mullen and company as the program just added Pennsylvania-based prospect Donovan McMillon to the fold.

With Florida missing out on Avantae Williams in the 2020 cycle and the uncertainty involving where five-star Corey Collier will end up, adding McMillon is huge for the program's recruiting efforts at safety.

Led by future position coach Ron English and Dan Mullen himself, the Gators have been making a strong impression on McMillon ever since they extended an offer to him in April.

"I think coach English and coach Mullen are doing an excellent job recruiting me right now,” McMillon previously told Rivals' Adam Friedman in early June. “Coach English has 100-percent shown me where he sees me playing in the next few years. He wants me to come in really quick, be an impact player, and be able to compete for a big role in that defense early. My grandparents and a lot of my family members live down in Florida.”

On top of Gainesville presenting a place where he can be closer to his relatives, there are also a number of other opportunities awaiting McMillon at the Swamp. The 6-foot-2, 193-pounder mentioned in the past that part of his interest in UF stems from the team being a member of the Southeastern Conference.

"They're an SEC team that competes against the best week in and week out," McMillon previously told GT's Corey Bender. "I can get a direct flight there from my house. They have also produced a ton of NFL players, which is my main goal.

Although he has not yet stepped foot on Florida's campus for a game day or a recruiting event, McMillon did carve out time in his schedule to see the school roughly a month ago. No football staff members were present due to the dead period, but McMillon made his way to Gainesville in mid-June and toured the college with his family.

A month before that visit, McMillon also conducted a virtual visit with Mullen and company, which he described as a "very special" experience.

In McMillon, the Gators are getting a player who was highly productive in his 2019 campaign. The No. 19 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania recorded 84 tackles (seven for loss), forced four fumbles, had a pair of fumble recoveries and picked off a couple of passes last year.

UF fans, be sure to check out the junior season highlight reel from Florida's newest commit in the video below.

