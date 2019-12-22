Florida currently has the 7th-ranked recruiting class in the 2020 cycle with Early Signing Period in the books, which is good for fifth in the SEC.

The program struck out on several targets this week, but were able to sign 21 of their 24 commits on Wednesday.

Now that ESP is in the rearview mirror, GatorsTerritory takes a look at how well the Gators have done at different position groups on offense to this point. In case you missed it, check out GT's grades for Florida's recruiting on defense through ESP HERE.