Over a month ago, GatorsTerritory did a Q&A-style interview with Florida commit Lamar Goods.

During GT's conversation with him, the Rivals250 prospect mentioned strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage as a motivating factor in his commitment to UF, and talked about his bond with fellow 2020 UF pledges.

To get a different perspective on Goods and what he brings to the table, we spoke with Jason Manson, who is his head coach at St. Thomas More in Oakdale (Ct.).

Check out what Manson had to say about the four-star defensive lineman as a football player and how he handles himself off the field as well.