GatorsTerritory - Fact of Fiction: UF still leads for Skinner; Gibson will be a Gator by fall

Fact of Fiction: UF still leads for Skinner; Gibson will be a Gator by fall
GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender and Conner Clarke dissect two topics as they pertain to Gators football recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Florida is still the leader to land TE Jaleel Skinner despite his recent comments
Bender's Take: FACT
I spoke with Skinner last week and the highly-regarded tight end said Florida is still the leader in his recruitment. He previously told Chad Simmons the same thing; however, several days after I interviewed him, Skinner spoke with another site on the Rivals Network and said all schools are even.
Do I still believe the Gators hold the edge in his recruitment? I do. A lot of the time when a prospect is favoring a program, they will tell sites covering that school they have a leader in their recruitment, while sites covering different schools don't always get that same answer. The Gators recently picked up a commitment from CJ Hawkins, but that shouldn't affect Skinner's decision. I still like where the Gators stand right now.
Clarke's Take: FACT
Although Skinner recently said the Gators were no longer his leader and all schools are now even, I’m not buying it. After the season Kyle Pitts just had for Florida, him being Brewster’s top target at the position, and the fact that he said Florida is still the school he talks to the most, I would have a difficult time picking against the Gators here.
Now, the longer his recruitment continues to drag out, the more my feelings might change; however, as of right now, I do think Florida is still the team to beat for the nation's third-ranked tight end.
2. WR Jayden Gibson will be in Florida's class by the start of fall
Bender's Take: FACT
I believe Gibson ends up in the Gators' class for several reasons. Both of his parents attended the University of Florida, while his father and grandfather both played football there. Those are obviously some strong connections. He has also constructed strong relationships with Dan Mullen, Billy Gonzales and Keiwan Ratliff. The whole offensive staff in Gainesville is making its presence known and communicating with Gibson through group text, which has also made a strong impression on the receiver.
I interviewed Gibson earlier this week and the plan is to take all five official visits, but Florida is the only school to secure a date to this point. The fast-rising pass catcher will be in Gainesville on the weekend of June 4, so it wouldn't surprise me if he committed then or even before that. Miami, Florida State and Baylor are in hot pursuit and expected to receive official visits as well, but I'm definitely leaning toward Florida here.
Clarke's Take: FACT
Gibson is one of the Gators' top targets on the wide receiver board, and Florida has been putting on the full-court press in hopes of earning a commitment from the talented in-state pass catcher.
Gibson told Corey he wants to take all of his official visits and some unofficials as well, but I think his family ties to the university, relationships with Keiwan Ratliff, Billy Gonzalez and Dan Mullen, as well as getting the red-carpet treatment on his official, will put the Gators over the top. I think he will be committed before his senior season starts.