GatorsTerritory - Fact of Fiction: UF still leads for Skinner; Gibson will be a Gator by fall

1. Florida is still the leader to land TE Jaleel Skinner despite his recent comments

Bender's Take: FACT I spoke with Skinner last week and the highly-regarded tight end said Florida is still the leader in his recruitment. He previously told Chad Simmons the same thing; however, several days after I interviewed him, Skinner spoke with another site on the Rivals Network and said all schools are even. Do I still believe the Gators hold the edge in his recruitment? I do. A lot of the time when a prospect is favoring a program, they will tell sites covering that school they have a leader in their recruitment, while sites covering different schools don't always get that same answer. The Gators recently picked up a commitment from CJ Hawkins, but that shouldn't affect Skinner's decision. I still like where the Gators stand right now. Clarke's Take: FACT Although Skinner recently said the Gators were no longer his leader and all schools are now even, I’m not buying it. After the season Kyle Pitts just had for Florida, him being Brewster’s top target at the position, and the fact that he said Florida is still the school he talks to the most, I would have a difficult time picking against the Gators here. Now, the longer his recruitment continues to drag out, the more my feelings might change; however, as of right now, I do think Florida is still the team to beat for the nation's third-ranked tight end.

2. WR Jayden Gibson will be in Florida's class by the start of fall