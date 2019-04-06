Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-06 11:10:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Review: Dissecting the skill set of UF QB commit Anthony Richardson

Ykkmqm6nejadwb432imi
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Name: Anthony RichardsonClass: 2020Position: Dual-Threat QuarterbackHeight/Weight: 6-foot-4, 230 poundsLocation/School: Gainesville (Fla.) EastsideCommitted to: Florida GatorsRivals Ranking: Ninth-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}