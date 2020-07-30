Name: Desmond Watson

Class: 2021

Position: Defensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 350 pounds

Location/School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood

Committed to: Florida Gators

Rivals Ranking: 18th-ranked defensive tackle | 54th-ranked prospect in Florida

Additional Offers: Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan among others.

