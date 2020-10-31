After a three-week layoff, Florida (2-1) welcomes Missouri (2-2) to town for an SEC East matchup. The Tigers have won their last two against LSU and Kentucky and will be looking to continue that streak, while the Gators are trying to bounce back from a loss in their last game. Here are five keys to Saturday’s game.

1. Regain offensive rhythm

Three weeks off in the middle of the season is an obstacle that college football teams haven’t had to overcome in the past. It throws a wrench into several things, especially any rhythm the team has developed. Across their first three games, the Gators had it humming on offense and proved to be one of the best units in the country. In this matchup, it will be key for Kyle Trask and the Gators to pick up where they left off and established themselves early. It may take a few series to find that rhythm, but it needs to happen sooner rather than later. UF can’t afford to let the Tigers hang around with their defense, which ranks fifth in the SEC and dominated Kentucky last week.

2. Win the turnover battle

In Florida’s last outing at Texas A&M, a late turnover by running back Malik Davis led to the first loss of the season. UF hasn't played a game since then and went two weeks without practicing, so ball security will be an obvious area of concern as the team returns. Forcing Missouri into turnovers and avoiding any of their own will be key for the Gators in this game. Despite the concerns on offense, Florida’s defense should have opportunities to get takeaways against the Tigers. They rank No. 12 in the SEC in turnover margin (-4).

3. Lineup changes on defense

The Gators’ defensive performances this season have not been great thus far, so there could be some shifting around in the lineup as they try to be more effective and get the best 11 players on the field. UF coach Dan Mullen said he would reevaluate his defensive personnel after Texas A&M, so it’s possible that some guys will be playing in different spots on Saturday. In addition, the Gators could have a few absences due to COVID protocols, so they will need to be flexible with their lineup. With less players available and potentially some new starters on the field, the defense has to be able to adjust and adapt in this matchup.

4. Campbell’s presence inside

Defensive tackle Kyree Campbell will make his season debut Saturday after missing the first three games of the season. He was a huge part of the defense in 2019, starting all 13 games and finishing fifth on the team with 39 total tackles. Campbell’s presence should provide an immediate impact on the interior of Florida’s defensive line and be vital in stopping the run against Mizzou’s Larry Rountree III. In this matchup last year, UF held him to just 30 yards in a 23-6 victory.

5. Bazelak vs. UF secondary