No. 10 Florida will be shorthanded in the secondary against Missouri with a trio of starters sidelined.

Cornerback Marco Wilson and safeties Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner are all unavailable for the game, multiple sources told Gators Territory.

GT also confirmed that kicker Evan McPherson is out Saturday.

Freshman Rashad Torrence II is set to make his first career start with Davis out, while junior Trey Dean III replaces Stiner at strong safety. Sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill, who started against Ole Miss and South Carolina, is expected to step in for Wilson.

Redshirt junior Chris Howard will start for McPherson.

UF will release a full list of unavailable players prior to kickoff. The Gators host Mizzou at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate.