GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen described Saturday's spring game as a 'festival' of sorts.

"A lot of fun things just around the game itself with the Gator Walk, the food trucks, a cookoff contest going on out there, the band’s playing, so a lot of fun activities," said Mullen. "I know baseball is playing, tennis, lacrosse, so a lot of great fun activities.

"The game is part of the festivities more than there's festivities that surround the game" added Mullen. "The game is part of all the festivities. We try to have some fun with it too. Guess what? We're going to win."

Florida football will not be in danger of losing this weekend, however, it will have the opportunity to win a few inner battles.

The game is the last chance for Gator Nation to see Mullen's side suited up and competing until the fall. It will be the fans' first chance to: see the team in live scrimmage action; see some of the position battles first hand; and to see how the younger athletes have developed.

“Just to see if we’re taking the things from the meeting room and executing them on the practice field," cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray said about the expectations for Saturday. "It’s been a long Spring with a lot of young guys. There’s some guys who may not have played as much, so we’re trying to get them to play the technique, play fast, physical and aggressive, the way we want them, and play to their level, and push them a little bit above that. So I just want to see if they can continue to grasp what we want them to do, and execute.”

Several Florida players, like the early enrollees, have never played in a crowd or an environment quite like the Swamp.

"At the end of the day, games like this are kind of like preseason games from the standpoint of you’ve really got to look at the individual play of guys and how they play," Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. "Because the way you mix and match things it may not be the guys you’re necessarily going to go into the game with all the time, but here are the pieces. And then once we come together, we’re going to put the pieces together. So the biggest thing to me is guys are giving effort, guys are showing improvement. And really play to your ability and showcase your talents to allow us to evaluate you and to find out what kind of role you can have on our team.”

Evaluate.

Florida will be evaluating as the staff look to answer a few key questions about their team on Saturday.

Here are our five things to watch:



