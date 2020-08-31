Florida is now two weeks into fall training camp and scrimmaged on Friday for the first time since bowl practices last year. UF coach Dan Mullen addressed the media three times last week and highlighted some standouts thus far. We’ll hear from some players this week, along with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. Gators Territory takes a look at five things we’ve learned in camp.

Kyle Trask on ‘graduate level’

Despite backup quarterback Emory Jones growing more comfortable in Florida’s offense and freshman Anthony Richardson picking things up fast, Kyle Trask appears to have a stranglehold on the starting job. UF coach Dan Mullen said the redshirt senior is working on “graduate level stuff” due to his advanced understanding of the scheme. He has improved his pre-snap checks, read progressions and decision making, which will give him more freedom on offense this season. Trask received two drives in the scrimmage Friday and both resulted in touchdowns with the first-team unit. Mullen complimented his readiness and leadership. “I was really pleased with how Kyle did out there and what we'll be able to do with him,” Mullen said, “both on the field and how he came out ready to go.”

Malik Davis returning to form

Another positive from Friday’s scrimmage was the play of running back Malik Davis. Mullen singled him out as a top performer and said he’s returning to his freshman form. Davis rushed for 526 yards in seven games in 2017 — the fourth most rushing yards by a UF freshman since 1996 — before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Georgia. His 2018 campaign was ended after just three games with a broken foot, and last year he rushed for just 86 yards on 34 carries. Mullen previously said he thought Davis wasn’t himself yet coming off back-to-back injuries, but that no longer appears to be the case. “I want to say, Malik Davis to me looked like the Malik Davis I saw when I got here before I became the head coach. I haven’t see that in a couple years,” Mullen said. “I’m thinking, ‘Boy, he’s really back to where he wants to be.’” Mullen added that Davis has done a good job filling Lamical Perine’s role as a pass catcher with his route running and ability in open space.

Ethan White moves to center

One of the first news items out of fall camp was Ethan White making the switch to center. The loss of senior starter of Nick Buchanan left a void for the Gators up front. Guard Brett Heggie was expected to slide inside and take over for him, and he’s one of five players repping at center. But White has been working with the first team, with Heggie (left) and graduate transfer Stewart Reese (right) lined up next to him at the guard spots. Their veteran presence is helping White make the adjustment. “When you have experienced guys up there that can communicate, the communication gets really good,” Mullen said. “One of the big keys to the offensive line is communication. The more veteran guys in there, the more comfortable they are with what’s going on, the easier it is for them to communicate. It makes life easier for anybody.”

Position changes on defense

White isn’t the only one at a new position. Another big loss from last season was senior David Reese II, and his potential replacement could be Mohamoud Diabate. After playing Buck and outside linebacker as a freshman, he’s now at middle linebacker and will push for a starting role this fall. Defensive back Trey Dean III, who spent his first two seasons at corner and nickel, has switched to safety. He is one of several players cross-training in the secondary. Amari Burney and Brad Stewart are taking reps at both STAR and safety, while Marco Wilson and Chester Kimbrough work at cornerback and STAR. Mullen also confirmed that former tight end Dante Lang has moved to defensive end.

New numbers, but no roster