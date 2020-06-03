University of Florida head coaches and athletics director Scott Stricklin sent out an open letter Wednesday recommitting themselves to be more accountable and better understand racial and social injustices, particularly involving Gator student-athletes.

The Florida gymnastics team released its own statement Wednesday, signed by head coach Jenny Rowland and the players, vowing to educate themselves, listen and support those by affected racism.

In a tweet Monday, former Gators gymnast Kennedy Baker said she was called racist names during her time at UF (2015-18) and asked to be silent. She did not provide any further details, but asked why the school couldn't put out a statement of support.

Rowland, Baker's former coach, spoke with her Monday and had a productive dialogue about what took place and how to move forward.

"Thank you for the honest conversation on Monday," Rowland tweeted Wednesday in response to Baker's initial post. "I listened, I learned and vow to continue to learn to be the best coach I can be for my student-athletes. I have and will always love and support you and I will continue to grow and stand beside you against racism and injustice."

Baker responded, "Thank you for listening. I appreciate the honest conversation and welcome the changes for the athletes to come."

Current Gators gymnast Trinity Thomas also took to Twitter to address the situation with a three-page post on how she and her teammates plan to take action.

"We as a team are committed to using our platform to make a change. Your concerns have been noticed," Thomas wrote in part. "There are 18 amazing young women that want to speak out together in the fight against racial inequality and injustice. ... This is not a one-time thing. We have committed to make a cultural change."

That commitment is shared by Stricklin and Florida's other head coaches on campus. Multiple coaches, players and administration officials spoke out over the weekend about George Floyd's death and combating racial injustice.

"This will require continuous action," UF's open letter said Wednesday. "This will require honest, tough, often uncomfortable conversations. For many of us, that means taking the initiative in educating ourselves, listening to and believing in experiences that are different from our own. It means hearing the voices of our Black teammates, colleagues, neighbors and friends, for whom the best ideals of our nation often remain a promise unfulfilled. And the bottom line is everyone can do more."