The University of Florida added five new COVID cases in the past week — all on the football team — in the latest testing update.

UF reported one case last Tuesday, also a football player, for the first week of October, bringing the school's total number of cases this month to six.

A total of 750 tests have been administered on student-athletes, including 523 on football players and 345 this past week (with five positives).

The No. 10 Gators (2-1) host LSU (1-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 3,491

Total Positives on Campus: 118

Total Tests for October: 750

Total Positives for October: 6

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 1796

Total Positives on Campus: 37

Total Tests for October: 523

Total Positives for October: 6