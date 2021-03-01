GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators 2021 football scholarship chart

With the impact of COVID-19, the NCAA allowed for a free year of eligibility to players who were impacted. We've seen several Gator seniors take advantage of that year. As Gators Territory reported back in January, seniors Jeremiah Moon, Stewart Reese, Rick Wells, and Jean Delance are all returning to Florida for an extra season.

With the addition of a recruiting class, a graduate transfer kicker, and the subtraction of LSU tight end transfer Arik Gilbert, we wanted to update our scholarship chart to reflect all the new changes.

It's not clear how the NCAA will handle the normal 85 scholarship limit, given the blanket free year of eligibility for seniors. Currently, we have the Gators above that 85-limit threshold but it would be a safe assumption that the NCAA will allow some sort of reprieve in 2021.

You can view the full breakdown below, click on the image to expand.



