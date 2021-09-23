Florida Gators jersey combination for Tennessee game

The Florida Gators will be in their traditional home uniforms this Saturday under the lights at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The No. 11 Florida Gators host the Tennessee Volunteers for the 21st time in the 51st all-time meeting between the two programs. The Gators are winners in 15 of the last 16 matchups between the two teams, including the last four. The Gators hold a 30-20 record over the Volunteers and haven't lost to the Vols in The Swamp since 2003. Dan Mullen is 4-0 (3-0 at UF) against Tennessee in his career. The only SEC school he has beaten more times without a loss is Vanderbilt (5-0).