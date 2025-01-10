Friday Free-for-All (1/10/24)
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Florida Takes Down Tennessee in Historic Fashion: News, Notes, & More
LIVE GAME THREAD: Gators Take Aim at No 1 Volunteers
A pair of in-state four stars planning returns to UF
Two Florida signees to play in the Navy All-American Bowl
Gators After Offensive Tackle from the Sunshine State.
Florida Takes Down Tennessee in Historic Fashion: News, Notes, & More
LIVE GAME THREAD: Gators Take Aim at No 1 Volunteers
A pair of in-state four stars planning returns to UF