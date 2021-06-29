Florida Gators realizing Olympic dreams

There may be no higher honor than to have the opportunity to represent your country in the Olympics. Sure there are individual championships and team championships at the collegiate and professional levels but the opportunity to represent your country in the Olympics is an honor above all for most athletes.

With the 2020 Summer Olympics wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic the opportunity for so many athletes hung in limbo. Because the games happen just once every four years that could have meant the end of many athletes' careers and opportunities to make the Olympic team.

Currently the Gators have 17 athletes that have made Olympic teams, including National Champion Grant Holloway, who nearly broke the world record while dominating the 4x110 hurdle field and qualifying for the team.