 GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators realizing Olympic dreams
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-29 07:17:01 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Florida Gators realizing Olympic dreams

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
There may be no higher honor than to have the opportunity to represent your country in the Olympics. Sure there are individual championships and team championships at the collegiate and professional levels but the opportunity to represent your country in the Olympics is an honor above all for most athletes.

With the 2020 Summer Olympics wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic the opportunity for so many athletes hung in limbo. Because the games happen just once every four years that could have meant the end of many athletes' careers and opportunities to make the Olympic team.

Currently the Gators have 17 athletes that have made Olympic teams, including National Champion Grant Holloway, who nearly broke the world record while dominating the 4x110 hurdle field and qualifying for the team.

Florida Gators in the Olympics 
Athlete  Sport  Event  Country 

Mark Kolozosvary

Baseball

USA

Bradley Beal

Basketball

USA

Kayla DiCello

Gymnastics

USA

Leanne Wong

Gymnastics

USA

Aubree Munro

Softball

USA

Michelle Moultrie

Softball

USA

Kelsey Stewart

Softball

USA

Caeleb Dressel

Swimming

50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 4x100 freestyle

USA

Kieran Smith

Swimming

200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 4x200 freestyle

USA

Bobby Finke

Swimming

800 freestyle, 1500 freestyle

USA

Natalie Hinds

Swimming

4x100 freestyle

USA

Grant Holloway

Track & Field

110 hurdles

USA

Will Clarke

Track & Field

Triple jump

USA

Marquis Dendy

Track & Field

Long jump

USA

Cory McGee

Track & Field

1500 meters

USA

Taylor Manson

Track & Field

4x400

USA

Enzo Martinez-Scarpe

Swimming

50 freestyle

Uruguay

Mike Holloway

Track & Field

Coach

USA

Anthony Nesty

Swimming

Coach

USA
