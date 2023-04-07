Florida Gymnastics Signs Danielle Ferris





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida gymnastics signs Danielle Ferris of Palm Coast, Fla., for the 2024 season, UF Coach Jenny Rowland announced today.





Ferris, winner of the 2022 Women's Development Program National Championships Junior E vault, uneven bars and floor exercise titles, accelerated her high school classes to graduate this spring. She becomes a University of Florida enrollee in fall 2023.





Ferris trains at Florida Elite Gymnastics. Her coaches include Valentine Buse, Mila Picus and Rachel Nelson.





"Gators Gymnastics is thrilled to welcome Danie a year earlier to the Gator family! She has so much to offer this team; heart, passion, talent and the drive to better herself and all of those around her," Rowland said. "Her competitiveness, power and exquisite execution will be quickly recognized by all of Gator Nation in the O'Dome! We can't wait to see her in Orange and Blue!"





Danielle Ferris - Palm Coast, Fla. IG: danielle.ferris2024

* 2022 Women's Development Program National Championships Junior E vault (perfect 10.0), uneven bars and floor exercise champion. Tied for fourth in all-around

* 2021 Women's Development Program National Championships Junior C vault champion.

* 2021 Nastia Liukin Cup Junior division vault champion shared sixth on floor and seventh in all-around

* 2022 Region 8 Level 10 Championships Junior E all-around, vault and uneven bars champion

* 2021 Region 8 Level 10 Championships Junior C all-around and vault champion

* 2022 Level 10 Florida State Championships all-around, vault and uneven bars champion

* 2021 Level 10 Florida State Championships vault champion

* Perfect 10.0's on vault and floor exercise as a Level 10

* Ranked as the number three recruit in the country and a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024 according to College Gym News

* Trains at Florida Elite Gymnastics





Other Future Gators:

This announcement brings Florida's number of newcomers for 2024 season to six. Florida signed Gabby Disidore, Skylar Draser and Anya Pilgrim in the fall. Skye Blakely also signed with the Gators but is deferring enrollment until fall of 2024 as she looks to earn a berth on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. In February, the Gators announced that a pair from the Sunshine State - Alyssa Arana and Kaylee Bluffstone - will also join the 2024 team.