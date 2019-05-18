Florida’s second annual Great Gator Grill Out event ended successfully as the program secured a verbal pledge from prized tight end target Jonathan Odom.

The three-star prospect, who is the son of former UF offensive lineman Jason Odom, committed on Saturday after visiting the school for third time this year.

After visiting the school back in February and returning for an official visit last month, Odom made the trek to Gainesville one again for Saturday’s cookout.

Dan Mullen’s staff made a strong impression on Odom during his OV, and praised the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder for his all-around game as a pass catcher and blocker.

"I had a great time with them," Odom said of UF's staff after his official. "They gave me probably one of the best compliments I've ever had. They told me they wouldn't watch every tight end's film they offered and that I had the best film all and all and I'm a complete tight end

"They said how big of a priority I am for them and they want me to join the family. I had a great time with coach Mullen, great time with (tight ends) coach (Larry) Scott; coach Scott was pretty much with us 24/7."

With a verbal pledge from Odom, the Gators now have 11 commits in their 2020 recruiting class. On Rivals’ Team Rankings, Florida has accumulated 1,171 points thus far in this cycle.



