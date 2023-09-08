Florida-McNeese: What You Need to Know - White Out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football returns to the Swamp this weekend! And the Gators are set to kick off in front of a home crowd Saturday night as they host McNeese, presented by GFL Environmental, for their home opener inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to wear white to the game.Fans are encouraged to arrive early and to add their Mobile Tickets to their digital wallet prior to heading to the stadium for faster and more efficient gate access.

Welcome Back to the Swamp!All fans are encouraged towear white to Saturday's game. Gator Walk begins 2 hours and 20 minutes before kickoff.Enjoy night game fireworks and enhanced team entrance with flame towers, lights and smoke on the field.Check out The Gatorland Fan Festand receive a Blue Gators Hand Fan or an Orange & Blue Shaker.Gators Always, Swamp Open, & Thunderstruck videos have a new look this season.Refuel at the new "Grab N Go Gators" concession store inside Gate 18.Enjoy the new photo stream by sharing your moments on social media with the #OnlyinTheSwamp.Enter the Gators 50|50 Raffle, presented by the UF Bookstore.The Swamp under lights feels different with new LED lights.Fred Biondi is McNeese "Mr. Two Bits"Complimentary admission to the Gators Volleyball match vs. Winthrop at 3 p.m. in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center with a McNeese football game ticket.





Know Before You GoArrive early as general public gates open at 6 p.m.Premium location entrances will open at 5:30 p.m.Fans are encouraged to follow Waze App for Directions and Road Closures.Don't Wait Until the Gate: For faster and more efficient gate access, fans should be ready by adding their Mobile Tickets to their digital wallet. This will greatly reduce issues entering the stadium.Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pregame activities.Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.Got game day questions? Ask Albert





Gates Open 90 Minutes Before Kickoff

General public gates at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will open at 6 p.m. this weekend, while premium areas will open at 5:30 p.m. For faster and more efficient gate access, fans should be ready by adding their Mobile Tickets to their digital wallet. This will greatly reduce issues entering the stadium.

Join The Pregame Fun

Tailgating, Gator Walk Village and the Gatorland Fan Fest set the tone for the action in The Swamp.

The Gatorland Fan Fest will be located on the lawn outside Gate 2 of the Stephen C. O'Connell Center starting at 4 p.m. Fans can enjoy live music, a live broadcast of the Gators Sports Network pregame show as well as sponsorship giveaways. The first 2,000 fans to check in at The Gatorland Fan Fest will receive a Blue Gators Hand Fan or an Orange & Blue Shaker.Once in the stadium, fans can enjoy connectivity with #GatorsWIFI, watch another game on the video scoreboards and make sure they are in place for all of the pre-game activities, including Mr. Two Bits, the mascot entrance, the Gators Marching Band and team entrance. Gators Always, Swamp Open, & Thunderstruck videos have a new look this season.





New look interactive photo stream: Fans can post their photos on social media with the #OnlyinTheSwamp for their chance to get their photo up on the Video Board!





Fans can swing by the Gator Sportshop to gear up with the latest Gators swag.





Gators 50|50 Raffle

Fans can enter the Gators 50|50 Raffle, presented by the UF Bookstore, beginning at 8 a.m. every Wednesday prior to home games and up until the end of the third quarter. The winner takes half of the jackpot and the other half goes to Gator Boosters to support Gators student-athletes. Fans must be in the state of Florida at the time of entry.ENTER THE GATORS 50|50 RAFFLE NOW





Swamp Moments

Fans can now purchase sideline passes and other VIP experiences through Swamp Moments. Experiences must be booked by noon Friday.

Food & Concessions

The new 4,000-square-foot Grab “N” Go Gators, located inside Gate 18, is the new and convenient way to enjoy Saturdays in the Swamp.





In partnership with the UAA’s concessionaire Sodexo Live, Grab N Go Gators features a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, limited hot food and assorted candies and snacks. The new stand is located next to Gate 18 inside the former South End Zone Gator Sport Shop.





The store is equipped with roll up doors for easy access, and its 12 points of sale and latest payment technology make fueling up during Gators games a seamless experience. Grab N Go Gators is a cashless store and will only accept electronic payments.





Additional grab-and-go concessions are also available throughout the stadium:





Dos Equis Helix on the north side of the stadium (Gates 7 & 8)Sip N Skip, Gate 9Gators Food Patio on the west side of the stadium (Gate 1)Second floor, section 60Second floor, section 52





The Gators Food Patio on the West side of the stadium provides a variety of food options, including Classic Italian, Moschellas Special, Chicken Spady and Caprese Sub sandwiches. Additionally, fans can enjoy jumbo cookies, kettle corn, caramel corn and candy, as well as a variety of beers.





Concession areas are also conveniently located in the North end of the stadium in the Dos Equis Helix by Gates 7 and 8. Fans can enjoy BBQ, sausage and peppers, burgers, grilled chicken, hot dogs, cheese steak and loaded nachos. Beverages include Dos Equis, Twisted Tea, the new pineapple High Noon and 24oz Bud Light Lite along with nonalcoholic beverages.





A selection of Cutwater Spirits in the form of distilled, mixers and ready-to-go canned cocktails are available inside Gate 7. Cutwater is available in a variety of flavors this year for Gator fans to enjoy throughout the football season. Choose from Cutwater Vodka Mule, Rum Tiki Punch, and Pineapple Margarita.West University Avenue, adjacent to Gator Walk Village, will feature these food trucks on Saturday:





Big Lee'sCilantro TacoTough Guy CookieWing KingB'z GelatiMonsta Lobsta





The trucks will open at 4:30 p.m.





Mobile Tickets

To improve security, reduce the risk of ticket fraud and improve fan convenience, all tickets for Florida Gators athletic events can be accessed through a mobile device.





Download the Florida Gators App (App Store | Google Pay).Don't Wait Until the Gate: For faster, more efficient gate access, log into your ticket account and add your tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay account. This will greatly reduce issues entering the stadium. (Learn How)Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For ticketing assistance on game day, fans should visit the ticket office located at Gate 1 of the O'Connell Center which opens 3 hours prior to kickoff.

Parking on Gameday

The UAA has customized the Waze Traffic App for Game Day to help fans avoid restricted on-campus streets and find the best route to their desired parking location. Select a lot from your mobile device or desktop computer, and the Waze App will provide the best available route to the entrance of the destination.

Eligible accounts will receive physical passes in the mail. For more information contact (352) 375-4683 ext. 5000Fans should be aware of road closures around campus for game day festivities, security, and construction. (Learn More)

A limited number of lots that are not reserved are available on a first-come, first-served basis. These lots fill up quickly. Parking on the grass and sidewalks is NOT permitted and any vehicles doing so are at risk of being towed.

Shuttles

As public parking lots are very limited around the stadium, fans can take advantage of the available shuttles. Game ride tickets can be purchased using the GoRTS Fares Transit app (Apple| Android) in advance, or on the day of the game using a credit card. Tickets can also be purchased at Park and Ride locations on the day of the game with cash only.

Campus Access

The following restrictions go into effect three hours prior to kickoff.

Museum Road from Hull Road, in addition to Radio Road from Southwest 34th Street, onto Museum Road will close and become a shuttle lane three hours before kickoff.If you are trying to access Gale Lemerand Drive north of Museum Road, you will need a parking pass starting four hours before the game.Fans should also be aware that Fletcher Drive is no longer a two-way street. Turning south from University Avenue is not permitted.Starting three hours prior to kickoff, no vehicular traffic will be allowed until the end of the game on the following roads:West University Avenue between Gale Lemerand Drive to NW 17th Street. Gale Lemerand Drive between University Avenue and Stadium RoadStadium Road from Gale Lemerand Drive and Fletcher Drive





Staying Cool & Hydrated

The environment at the Swamp can provide a unique advantage on the field. But in the stands, it is important for fans to remain cool and hydrated.

Fans can bring one commercially produced (ex. Aquafina) empty plastic water bottle (max 20 oz) and fill up at the several filling stations inside the stadium.MORE HYDRATION & COOLING INFORMATION





Restrooms

Inside the Stadium: Please refer to the Stadium Map.Outside the Stadium: Before entering the stadium, fans may utilize restrooms located across campus.





Starting at 8 a.m.

Alfred A. Ring Tennis ComplexFlavet Field Restroom buildingReitz UnionArchitecture BuildingTurlington Hall

Starting at 11 a.m.

Norman HallFlorida GymMusic BuildingSteinbrenner BuildingStuzin HallUF Law School Stephen C. O'Connell Center (FB or VB ticket required)





Mobile Restroom Units will also be available throughout campus, starting at 9 a.m. on game day.

Parking Garage 109Parking Garage 114UF Library WestUF Music BuildingNorth Lawn of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gator Walk Village RV City at Condron Family Ballpark -- Open for RV City users starting Friday after 4 p.m.





For a map of restrooms around campus, click here.Family Restrooms are for those fans with small children and guests with disabilities, and are located on the West side of the Stadium inside the Gate 2 corridor between sections 6 and 8, and behind section 15. Prior to kickoff and before entering the Stadium, fans may utilize the restrooms inside the main atrium of Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center.





Nursing Suites are available for nursing mothers or women bottle-feeding children, and are located between Gates 15 and 16. Parents can access the Nursing Suite 90 minutes prior to kickoff, in line with regular stadium entry, and the suite will close 20 minutes after the conclusion of a game.Baby Changing Stations are located in various restrooms throughout Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

North End Zone: Gate 8 (Women's) & Gate 7 (Men's)South End Zone: Gate 18 (Men's)East Side: Section 36 (Women's) & Section 40 (Men's)West Side: Gate 2 (Men's & Women's)





In-Game Experience and Traditions

The Swamp is home to one of the most unique environments in college football. Once in their seats, fans will be able to experience and take part in the traditions that make Gator Nation on of the most exciting fanbases in college football:





I Won't Back Down

Florida Gators fans honor Gainesville, Florida, native Tom Petty in between the third and fourth quarters by singing "I Won't Back Down," one of the late artist's biggest hits. The song first played on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, against the LSU Tigers in which 90,000 fans sang along.





UF Marching Band

It's important to arrive early and stay in your seats at halftime, so as to not miss out on the performance by the University of Florida's Fightin' Gator Marching Band.





Honorary Two Bits

Join in one of the Swamp's most iconic moments prior to kickoff with the Celebrity "Mr. Two Bits" cheer. NCAA golf champion Fred Biondi is McNeese "Mr. Two Bits."









