The Florida and Missouri football programs released a joint statement Sunday following the halftime brawl between players Saturday night.

Three players were ejected for fighting — Gators defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Antwuan Powell and Missouri's Tre Williams — but multiple team members from both sides were involved. A unflagged late hit on UF quarterback Kyle Trask precipitated the skirmish.

Here's the joint statement:

"The actions at the end of the first half of last night's game do not reflect the values of our football program and University. We are committed to healthy competition and good sportsmanship. The clean play without incident in the second half is how we expect to represent both institutions in the SEC. We believe both programs will use this moment to learn from so that future incidents like this do not happen."