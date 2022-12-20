This is Florida's 15th-consecutive season appearing in Collegiate Baseball's preseason top 25.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida baseball team was ranked as the No. 2 squad in the nation in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Fabulous 50 on Tuesday morning.

For the Gators, this represents the 15th-consecutive season appearing in Collegiate Baseball's preseason rankings and the 11th time inside the top 10 during that span. That includes breaking the top-six nationally in eight of the last-nine sets of preseason rankings.

2023: No. 2 2022: No. 6 2021: No. 1 2020: No. 14 2019: No. 6 2018: No. 1 2017: No. 3 2016: No. 1 2015: No. 6 2014: No. 16 2013: No. 24 2012: No. 1 2011: No. 2 2010: No. 9 2009: No. 25

Florida returns 23 players including six positional starters from the 2022 campaign after going 42-24 (15-15 SEC) and hosting the program's 18th NCAA Regional. A talented group of 13 newcomers join that constituency, featuring eight freshmen and five transfers.

The Southeastern Conference paced all leagues with six teams in the top 10 and 12 teams in the top 50. Eight of those programs broke the top 25: LSU (No. 1), Florida (No. 2) Texas A&M (No. 4), Tennessee (No. 5), Arkansas (No. 7), Vanderbilt (No. 9), Mississippi State (No. 22) and Ole Miss (No. 24). Of those SEC teams, Florida will play four of them during the regular season in Texas A&M, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. With Miami (No. 8) also making the cut, the Orange & Blue are scheduled to take on a grand total of five CB preseason top-25 teams in 2023.

The Gators' 2023 season officially opens at home on Friday, Feb. 17 with the first of three games in a weekend series against Charleston Southern. Fans will have plenty of opportunities to cheer on the Gators at Condron Family Ballpark, as 20 of Florida's first-22 games take place at home.

About the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

The Collegiate Baseball newspaper poll is the oldest college baseball poll. Its birth took place during the 1959 college baseball season.

Below is the complete list of teams that cracked the top 25 in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Fabulous 50.

Rank Team (2022 Final Record) Points

1. Louisiana St. (40-22) 498

2. Florida (42-24) 495

3. Stanford (47-18) 491

4. Texas A&M (44-20) 489

5. Tennessee (57-9) 485

6. Louisville (42-21-1) 482

7. Arkansas (46-21) 479

8. Miami, Fla. (40-20) 476

9. Vanderbilt (39-23) 475

10. Wake Forest (41-19-1) 472

11. North Carolina (44-22) 470

12. Oklahoma St. (42-22) 467

13. UCLA (40-24) 465

14. U.C. Santa Barbara (44-14) 463

15. Texas Christian (38-22) 460

16. Virginia (39-19) 457

17. Texas Tech. (39-22) 454

18. Southern Miss. (47-19) 452

19. Oregon (36-25) 450

20. East Carolina (46-21) 449

21. Maryland (48-14) 447

22. Mississippi St. (26-30) 444

23. Georgia Tech. (36-24) 440

24. Mississippi (42-23) 438

25. Texas (47-22) 435