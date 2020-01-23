We are still about two months away from spring football returning but the quarterback question has come early in Gainesville.

Feleipe Franks has transferred away from the program to Arkansas, but Florida is returning 2019 starter Kyle Trask and now more experienced backup Emory Jones in 2020.

Let the twitter wars begin.

It's a hot topic around Gator Nation: who should start under center next season for Dan Mullen and company? Should it be Trask, who had an incredible season taking over from Franks and leading Florida to another New Year's Six Bowl win? Or is it Jones, who looks like a good fit for Mullen's offense and is a more of a running threat?

Mullen prides himself of creating a competitive culture in practice and around the program, so as you can expect that competition will also center around the quarterbacks.

Lets take a look at the QB room heading into the next season.

Trask is the favorite of retaining the job under center. No one can argue that the Texan had an incredible season for the Gators, after taking over for Franks, who dislocated and broke his ankle in week 3 against Kentucky. Trask helped lead UF to a 8-2 mark, including an Orange Bowl win. He threw for just under 3,000 yards (2941), 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He completed 66.9% of his passes and led one of the best Florida passing attacks in a decade. Did I mention that he didn't start since his freshman year of high school?

On the other hand, Jones has shown a lot of improvement this season. Mullen is a head coach that does not like putting his quarterbacks in the hot seat too early - remember he was not a fan of Franks starting his redshirt freshman season. The good thing for Florida, Jones has bought in and is committed to Mullen's message and philosophy.

The Georgia native did feature more this year as the Gators head coach implemented a two-quarterback system in several of the games. Jones completed 65.8% of his passing attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns. However, his biggest strength was on the ground, where he rushed 42 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

The Gators did not rest on the recruiting trail either. UF added Anthony Richardson this winter and the freshman did not waste time impressing his teammates.

Richardson, who hails from Gainesville, is a raw dual-threat quarterback, that has power and mobility. He is a prototypical Mullen quarterback. He will have time to develop with veterans like Trask and Jones ahead of him - which is good news for the future for the Florida program.

Trask has the momentum to return as Florida's starter but Jones is certainly going to give the veteran a run for his money this spring and during the offseason.

Competition at quarterback is a good thing for Florida because that means Dan Mullen has the talent and depth in the room to make a run in 2020 and beyond.