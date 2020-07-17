Another day, another preseason accolade for Florida's Kyle Pitts.

After landed a spot Thursday on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, a rare feat for a tight end, Pitts earned more watch-list recognition Friday from the John Mackey Award.

He's got a great chance to take home the latter trophy, which is presented annually to the nation's best tight end. The last UF player to win the award was Aaron Hernandez in 2009.

A tight end has never won the the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the most outstanding FBS receiver. Pitts was one of just four tight ends on this year's watch list, which also included Washington State running back Max Borghi.

Pitts was the SEC's leading tight end in receptions (54), receiving yards (649) and touchdowns (5) last season, finished the year ranked third nationally among FBS tight ends in receptions.

Pitts garnered preseason first-team All-America honors from Walter Camp and was a first-team All-SEC pick by Athlon Sports, Street & Smith’s and College Football News, which ranked him No. 20 on its list of the top 30 CFB players for 2020.