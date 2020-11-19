Florida's season, UF staff making strong impression on Rivals100 DE
Florida is vying for championships under third-year coach Dan Mullen, with his No. 6 Gators in contention for both the SEC title and College Football Playoff.
Mullen spoke earlier this month about the recruiting impact of UF’s win over rival Georgia, and the success of this season has impressed Rivals100 defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, a 2022 prospect.
“Florida’s having a great season,” he told Gators Territory. “Besides that one loss, it’s been straight dominance on their opponents.”
