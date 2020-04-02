Football revenue crucial for college programs
The coronavirus outbreak has put the sports world on hold. Around the country, the NCAA, the college conferences, and athletic directors are trying to formulate plans and contingency plans of what this will mean for the student athletes and their respective programs.
Earlier this week, the NCAA decided to allow spring sports athletes to have an extra year of eligibility - giving the school power to see how they will ration the scholarship money. However, how will this work if lets say college football season is canceled?
A few universities, like Texas and Ohio State, have recently announced that they will continue to offer online-only classes through the summer. When one is trying to create a uniform schedule across college football teams, this can cause some problems.
Coaches want to have their team back on campus in the summer for workouts and conditioning, especially with spring practice already scrapped. So are we already setting up for a delayed start to the season?
Athletic directors across the country are obviously concerned. The financial ramifications of not having a college football season would be huge for college programs.
Lets take a look at an example:
When you hear things from ADs like "football allows us to have other sports," this is what they mean.
Take #LSU. Here are profit/loss numbers from each LSU sport in the 2016-17 cycle, from my time as a beat writer.
- Football: $56M in profit
- Other sports: ~$23M in losses pic.twitter.com/3Giw1YrdZF
As one can see, every sport at LSU suffered a loss in 2016-2017 apart from football, men's basketball and baseball.
How about Florida?
Last summer, the University Athletic Association released their end of season revenue (you can find the full report here). The athletic department had a total of $156.6 million in revenue at the end of the 2018-2019 year, while Gator Boosters contributed $6.4 million. They finished the year with a net profit of $13.2 million after spending $149.7 million.
Some of that revenue comes from the SEC and NCAA, about 2-5 percent. According to financial documents, more than 30 percent of operating revenues for UF athletics during the last fiscal year came from the league's distribution.
Contributions, ticket sales and royalties are the next three big revenue streams for programs.
However, Florida's revenue, along with several programs, will now see a 37.5 percent decrease from the NCAA after the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled.
So what happens if football is canceled?
The last time the Gators released a full breakdown of their revenue by sport was in 2015-2016.
As one can see from the images above, Florida made $82.2 million from football in revenue, which was 60 percent of the athletic department's total revenue.
So if UF football is canceled that is a big chunk of the athletic budget out the window.
You can see why many are working hard to find a solution and quickly.
A 9-game conference-only CFB regular season; a season starting in Oct./Nov. & ending in Feb./March; or a spring football season w/ playoff games in May. These are some of the options ADs told Stadium they are considering if start to season is delayed
According to the Stadium's Brett McMurphy, a lot of options are on the table, including splitting the season between the fall and spring semesters with the semifinals being played in May or even June; a nine-game regular season; and games played in empty stadiums.
Everything is on the table.
And when you look at the revenue breakdown above, one can see why there is a push for football to play.