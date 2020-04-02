The coronavirus outbreak has put the sports world on hold. Around the country, the NCAA, the college conferences, and athletic directors are trying to formulate plans and contingency plans of what this will mean for the student athletes and their respective programs.

Earlier this week, the NCAA decided to allow spring sports athletes to have an extra year of eligibility - giving the school power to see how they will ration the scholarship money. However, how will this work if lets say college football season is canceled?

A few universities, like Texas and Ohio State, have recently announced that they will continue to offer online-only classes through the summer. When one is trying to create a uniform schedule across college football teams, this can cause some problems.

Coaches want to have their team back on campus in the summer for workouts and conditioning, especially with spring practice already scrapped. So are we already setting up for a delayed start to the season?

Athletic directors across the country are obviously concerned. The financial ramifications of not having a college football season would be huge for college programs.

Lets take a look at an example:



