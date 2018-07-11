The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion, Tim Tebow, will now join Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood as inductees into the University of Florida Football's Ring of Honor, the university announced on Wednesday.

One of the more recognizable players in college football history, the former Gators signal-caller will be honored when the LSU Tigers come to town on Oct. 6. Tebow's named will be revealed and displayed on the north end-zone of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“I am so humbled and thankful to be able to receive this blessing, being inducted into the Ring of Honor,” Tebow released in a statement. “I know in my heart that I truly couldn't have done it without amazing coaches and teammates who loved and sacrificed for each other so that we could accomplish our goals.

“Loving Florida wasn't just something I did for four years, but it has been a lifelong passion. I want to thank the University of Florida and all the fans for making Gator Nation so special. I was born a Gator, I played as a Gator, and I'll always be a Gator!

“God Bless and Go Gators!”

Tebow, who is currently lacing up the cleats in the New York Mets organization, played a trio of seasons in the NFL with stops in Denver, New York, New England and Philadelphia.

In addition to his professional baseball career, Tebow currently serves as an analyst for the SEC Network as well.

A three-time Heisman Trophy finalist, Tebow racked up a 35-6 career record while attending the University of Florida, and is responsible for an SEC-record 170.8 career pass efficiency rating as well. Tebow is also the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy, the Sullivan Award, the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award, so the dual-sport standout is certainly no stranger to the bright lights.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.