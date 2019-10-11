Amongst the plethora of recruits that showed up at the University of Florida last Saturday were a pair of former commits in the 2021 class.

In-state targets Trevonte Rucker and Terrence Lewis, both of whom backed off their pledges to the Gators over the spring, were in attendance for Florida's Homecoming game against Auburn.

Saturday's trip to Gainesville marked Lewis' first time returning to the school since he announced his decommitment back in April.

The borderline five-star prospect spoke to GatorsTerritory and others about his recent visit and what stood out to him during UF's matchup with the Tigers.