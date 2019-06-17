Florida was able to effectively maximize the short amount of time that they had on Sunday with multiple four-star targets.

On top of getting Rivals250 safety Xavion Alford to evaluate a potential official visit date to UF, the staff also made a strong impression on fellow Texas-based defensive back Joshua Eaton.

The combination of the presence of Brian Johnson and Torrian Gray allowed the product out of Aldine (Texas) to build up his bond with his primary recruiters from Florida.